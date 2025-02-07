Mather Group LLC. Has $281,000 Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE:ARW opened at $109.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.50. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $137.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.