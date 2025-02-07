Mather Group LLC. Sells 901 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,134 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64,304 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 61,644 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Griffin Securities lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

NYSE HAL opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $41.56.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

