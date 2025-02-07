Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. Matrix Service updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Matrix Service Price Performance

Shares of Matrix Service stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. 16,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,372. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

