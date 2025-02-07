Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 3.32%.

Matthews International Price Performance

Shares of MATW stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.97. 162,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,583. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $835.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.14. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $32.24.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -51.81%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

