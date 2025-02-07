McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $453,882. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $321,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,155. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,406 shares of company stock worth $2,150,857. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

MCD opened at $294.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.86.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

