McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total value of $331,645.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,890.56. This trade represents a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
McKesson Stock Performance
Shares of MCK stock opened at $598.85 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $637.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
