Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total value of $2,725,338.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,102,211.60. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,301,683.20. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $247.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

