Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $582,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after buying an additional 965,972 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4,447.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,989,000 after acquiring an additional 572,040 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 477.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 311,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,131,000 after acquiring an additional 257,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,358,848,000 after acquiring an additional 198,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,353 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $481.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $314.84 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.27.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

