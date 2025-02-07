Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Lowers Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 26,745 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 984,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,591,000 after acquiring an additional 233,636 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Essent Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 56,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average of $59.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Essent Group from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

