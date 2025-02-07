Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,796,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,032,000 after purchasing an additional 644,193 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,783,000 after purchasing an additional 413,083 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $23,432,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 386,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after buying an additional 243,893 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,495,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,778,000 after buying an additional 180,448 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DGRO stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.14.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

