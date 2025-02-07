Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,627 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,330.28. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.9 %

Medtronic stock opened at $90.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.28. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $93.08.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.63%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.