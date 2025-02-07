Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Trading 50% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report) rose 50% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 203,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 62,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Melkior Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Melkior Resources

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

