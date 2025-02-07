Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 9,418 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,418 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Boeing Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE:BA opened at $184.81 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $213.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.52.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
