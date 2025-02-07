Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.750-7.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $888.9 million-$898.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $896.6 million. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 42.350-43.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,351.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,356.78 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,133.46 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,273.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,343.14. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 531.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,524.54. The trade was a 95.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

