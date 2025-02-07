M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
M&F Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %
M&F Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. 443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. M&F Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $24.31.
M&F Bancorp Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than M&F Bancorp
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.