M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

M&F Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

M&F Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. 443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. M&F Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $24.31.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

