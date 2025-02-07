MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,096,662 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 824,060 shares.The stock last traded at $9.14 and had previously closed at $10.14.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

