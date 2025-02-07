MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.07 EPS

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07), Zacks reports. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%.
MicroStrategy stock traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,608,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of -159.26 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.50. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $543.00.
In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $242,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,484.10. This trade represents a 10.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,979.20. This represents a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $16,314,110. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
