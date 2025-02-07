MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.07 EPS

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07), Zacks reports. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 2.2 %

MicroStrategy stock traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,608,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of -159.26 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.50. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $543.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $242,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,484.10. This trade represents a 10.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,979.20. This represents a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $16,314,110. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.30.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

