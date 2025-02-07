MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 4.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.3% on Friday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $480.00 to $500.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as high as $343.95 and last traded at $339.50. 6,330,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 17,733,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.46.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MSTR. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.30.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. This trade represents a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,344.60. This trade represents a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $16,314,110 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.13 and a beta of 3.25.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

