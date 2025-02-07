Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 2,124.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,572 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 77,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 41,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 207,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 111,452 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

MBLY opened at $16.46 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 186.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

