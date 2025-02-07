Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,135,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 279,000 shares during the period. Camtek comprises approximately 1.3% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $91,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 14.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 373,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after buying an additional 46,016 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 21.5% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,515,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after acquiring an additional 268,258 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 193,738.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 60,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 16.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 486,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,855,000 after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

CAMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $140.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.91.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. Camtek had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

