Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 87,600 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,600 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $50,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,743,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,901,000 after buying an additional 113,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after purchasing an additional 424,042 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,415,000 after purchasing an additional 253,300 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 600,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,260,000 after purchasing an additional 217,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 343,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,114,000 after purchasing an additional 202,744 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $248.35 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $192.40 and a one year high of $283.07. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

