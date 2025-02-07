Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $79.47 and a 12-month high of $107.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.05 and a 200 day moving average of $97.93.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

