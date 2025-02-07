Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,883 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 733,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after acquiring an additional 268,555 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after purchasing an additional 41,466 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 521,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 186,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 628,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after buying an additional 54,167 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab purchased 3,619,600 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.