Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 15,134 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 239.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 3,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXON stock opened at $677.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $622.79 and a 200 day moving average of $491.30. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.68 and a twelve month high of $698.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 175.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 21,834 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.88, for a total value of $12,966,775.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,691,508.72. The trade was a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,545 shares of company stock worth $30,721,337 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AXON. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.15.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

