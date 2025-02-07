Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $11.05 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $49,297,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 500,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,535,000 after buying an additional 380,790 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,124,000 after purchasing an additional 372,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,983.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 163,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $74,967.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,411.74. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $219,393.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,253.65. This represents a 92.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,022 shares of company stock worth $596,502 in the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $85.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

