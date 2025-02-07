Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $14.91 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $14,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 38.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $339.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.53. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $252.98 and a 52-week high of $373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total value of $1,270,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,586.54. This represents a 60.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total value of $7,729,261.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,126,134.54. This represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,978. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.