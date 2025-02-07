Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $14 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $14,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 36,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Welltower by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 28,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WELL opened at $142.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.19 and a 200-day moving average of $127.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $143.16.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $190.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

