Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $57.83 on Thursday. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

