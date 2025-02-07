Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 3,584 JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 109,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $60.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.85. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $60.33.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

