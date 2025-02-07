Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys Shares of 2,733 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

