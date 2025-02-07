Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 38,066 VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 83,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $17.25 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

