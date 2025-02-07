Money Concepts Capital Corp Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 186.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

