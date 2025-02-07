Money Concepts Capital Corp Takes Position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,294,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,586,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,659,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,583,000 after buying an additional 42,885 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 959,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,708,000 after purchasing an additional 59,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,671,000.

Shares of VFLO opened at $35.37 on Friday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

