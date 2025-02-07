Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Envista (NYSE:NVST) Stock

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NVST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Envista from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partners upgraded Envista from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Envista Stock Performance

Envista stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Envista has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 53.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 69.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Envista by 97.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 528.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 69.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

