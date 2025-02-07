Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NBIX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.85.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $150.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $110.95 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.21%. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $9,197,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,157,968. This represents a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $37,563.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,216.70. This trade represents a 9.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,693 shares of company stock valued at $32,718,279 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,481.9% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 78.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 64.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

