Morgan Stanley Lowers KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $156.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

NYSE KKR opened at $151.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.92 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,038,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.