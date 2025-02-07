Murray International (LON:MYI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 270.50 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.36), with a volume of 589498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269 ($3.35).

Murray International Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 900.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 259.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 255.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

Murray International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Murray International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

Murray International Company Profile

A high conviction global portfolio built with the potential to grow capital and deliver a strong and rising income

