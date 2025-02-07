NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NH opened at $0.00 on Thursday. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $27,730.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

