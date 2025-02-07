Nathan’s Famous, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Nathan’s Famous has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

NASDAQ:NATH traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,617. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 76.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NATH

About Nathan’s Famous

(Get Free Report)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.