Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 2.73%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.570-1.650 EPS.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lark Isely sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $178,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $387,738.12. This trade represents a 31.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charity Isely sold 2,000 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $87,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,441.70. This trade represents a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Stories

