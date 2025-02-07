Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells $2,609,586.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

Netflix stock opened at $1,015.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $912.05 and a 200-day moving average of $786.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,016.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

