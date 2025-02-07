Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.090–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.760 EPS.
Newell Brands Trading Down 0.1 %
NWL stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Newell Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -46.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands
In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $240,666.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.
