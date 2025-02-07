Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.090–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.760 EPS.

NWL stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -46.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $240,666.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

