News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, Zacks reports. News had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. News has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. News’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of News in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

