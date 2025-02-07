News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, Zacks reports. News had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%.
News Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ NWSA opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. News has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.35.
News Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. News’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
