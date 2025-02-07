NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

NioCorp Developments Trading Up 1.6 %

NB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. 410,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,042. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -0.36. NioCorp Developments has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NB shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on NioCorp Developments in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of NioCorp Developments from $8.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

