Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 16.28%.

Nissan Chemical Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of Nissan Chemical stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. 1,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.08. Nissan Chemical has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

