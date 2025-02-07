Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 16.28%.
Nissan Chemical Stock Down 12.8 %
Shares of Nissan Chemical stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. 1,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.08. Nissan Chemical has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
About Nissan Chemical
