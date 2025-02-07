Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%.

Northeast Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 0.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

NBN stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $873.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Northeast Bank in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

