NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $130.37 and last traded at $129.10. 99,741,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 287,368,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

