Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys 150 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 41.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 13.6% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $564.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.54.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.8 %

S&P Global stock opened at $518.52 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $533.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $506.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

