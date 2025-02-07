Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $99,000 Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 408.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COIN. B. Riley assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.06.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $270.37 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.83. The stock has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 3.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.02, for a total value of $541,951.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,223.20. This represents a 61.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 7,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $2,186,611.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,441,474.60. This trade represents a 8.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,798 shares of company stock worth $119,826,444. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

