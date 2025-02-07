Oakworth Capital Inc. Invests $129,000 in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 436,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after buying an additional 55,463 shares during the period. Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 326,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 126,080 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 100,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

